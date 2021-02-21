Idena Price Reaches $0.23 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Idena has a market cap of $8.45 million and approximately $87,988.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idena has traded 90.3% higher against the dollar. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.61 or 0.00510513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00068539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00096113 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00062858 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 64,868,442 coins and its circulating supply is 37,284,036 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

Buying and Selling Idena

Idena can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.