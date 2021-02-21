IMA Wealth Inc. Has $2.71 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. River & Mercantile LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 174,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,099,000. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 289,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000.

BATS EFAV opened at $73.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average of $70.77.

