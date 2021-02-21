IMA Wealth Inc. Has $3.19 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after purchasing an additional 333,534 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $128,409,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,856,000 after buying an additional 78,575 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG stock opened at $750.15 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $826.81. The company has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $783.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $740.49.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,628 shares of company stock worth $30,177,716 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

