(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of (INGA) (AMS:INGA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €9.34 ($10.99).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.80 ($12.71) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

(INGA) has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

