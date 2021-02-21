iPath B Bloomberg Softs Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJSB) Trading Up 0.8%

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2021

Shares of iPath B Bloomberg Softs Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJSB) traded up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.04 and last traded at $46.95. 909 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.77.

