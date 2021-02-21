iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Highland Private Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 492,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. Cadence Bank NA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 48,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 864,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,142,000 after purchasing an additional 115,319 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $72.40 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.16.

