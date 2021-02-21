iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,230 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $33,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.99. 2,558,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,296,842. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $107.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average is $84.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

