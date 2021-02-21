iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV)’s share price fell 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.81 and last traded at $29.81. 3,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 6,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 24.89% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

