iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Holdings Raised by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 150.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,712 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $13,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

MTUM stock opened at $174.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.