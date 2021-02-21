iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Increased by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 298.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,905,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,637 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,008 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,465 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 295.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,744 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

