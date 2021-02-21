KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSCD) Trading Up 0.8%

KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSCD)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.61 and last traded at $27.39. Approximately 3,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 10,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSCD) by 147.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 1.68% of KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

