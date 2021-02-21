Laser Master International (OTCMKTS:LMTI) Shares Up 33.3%

Laser Master International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMTI)’s stock price shot up 33.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 53,069 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 20,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07.

About Laser Master International (OTCMKTS:LMTI)

Laser Master International, Inc engages in printing, marketing, and selling gift wrap, gift bag, and related general packaging materials in the United States. It sells its products to distributors and retail stores, as well as to mass merchants and national dollar stores through its direct sales force and resellers.

