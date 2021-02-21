LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.90 Million

Brokerages predict that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will announce sales of $78.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.40 million and the highest is $94.39 million. LendingClub posted sales of $188.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $321.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.20 million to $333.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $540.46 million, with estimates ranging from $360.70 million to $639.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LendingClub.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of LendingClub stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,163. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.74. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $100,013.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,222,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $30,011.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at $875,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,175 shares of company stock valued at $260,034. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,156,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

