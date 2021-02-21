LifePro Asset Management Decreases Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

LifePro Asset Management trimmed its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,347 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up approximately 4.9% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $15,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 458.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $417.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,195,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,763. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622 over the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.17.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

