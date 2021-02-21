LifePro Asset Management Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 212.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $127,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $165,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Analog Devices by 33.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 217,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 54,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 32.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.04.

ADI traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.80. 2,944,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,437. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

