Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.39. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 421.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 73.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth $215,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 522.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $52.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.