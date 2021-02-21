Magna International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 5,505 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 260% compared to the average daily volume of 1,529 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Magna International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Magna International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,817,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,173,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,597,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Magna International from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.50 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.59.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $83.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.