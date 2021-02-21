Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 135 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,711,000 after acquiring an additional 80,728 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after buying an additional 264,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,147,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $250.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

