MVL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $42.75 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. MVL has a total market cap of $83.71 million and approximately $42.75 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MVL has traded up 98.5% against the US dollar. One MVL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00059002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.94 or 0.00751577 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00043306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00059435 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019147 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00039514 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.27 or 0.04508814 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,585,592,191 coins. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.