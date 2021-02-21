Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Cormark

Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 82.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) from C$3.40 to C$4.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of CVE NLC opened at C$3.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.49. The company has a market cap of C$418.92 million and a PE ratio of -149.09. Neo Lithium Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.70 and a current ratio of 20.76.

Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Neo Lithium Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V)

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Tres Quebradas project located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina. Neo Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

