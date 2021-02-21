New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Has $723,000 Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 80,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 200,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,215. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

