Newport Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Newport Trust Co lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,056 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $60,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 204,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $85.45 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

