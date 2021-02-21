Newport Trust Co Has $313.18 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Newport Trust Co reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,721,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,599 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises 0.9% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Newport Trust Co owned about 0.93% of Johnson Controls International worth $313,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $56.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $789,580. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

