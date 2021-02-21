Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.50. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $55,991.25. Also, Chairman Steven Lund acquired 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,044. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.