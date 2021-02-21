Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Up 13.7% This Week

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $521.39 million and approximately $53.04 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

