Offshift (XFT) Price Tops $5.60

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Offshift token can now be purchased for about $5.60 or 0.00009688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $10.05 million and approximately $322,058.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,675.12 or 0.99803951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00036562 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.32 or 0.00137261 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000904 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003832 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars.

