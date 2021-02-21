OneSpan (OSPN) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 646.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSPN. Sidoti downgraded OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $9,198,161.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,297,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.