OneSpan (OSPN) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 646.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66.
Several research firms recently weighed in on OSPN. Sidoti downgraded OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.
About OneSpan
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.
