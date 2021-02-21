Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Compass Point raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.48.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

