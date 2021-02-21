Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC)’s stock price dropped 12.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 33,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 826% from the average daily volume of 3,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.41.

About Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC)

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

