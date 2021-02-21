Polyient Games Governance Token Trading Down 12% Over Last Week (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can now be bought for approximately $432.10 or 0.00751854 BTC on major exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $7.66 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.60 or 0.00505645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00092817 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00062792 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00077155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.54 or 0.00385478 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,732 tokens. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

