PRIZM (PZM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $538,857.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. PRIZM has a market cap of $22.78 million and approximately $538,857.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000806 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001602 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.41 or 0.00397473 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,616,248,627 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

PRIZM Coin Trading

