Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Receives $38.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QBCRF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of QBCRF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. Quebecor has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $26.86.

Quebecor Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

