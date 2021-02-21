Raiden Network Token Market Capitalization Hits $27.97 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $27.97 million and $2.37 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.40 or 0.00241172 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008111 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,607.21 or 0.02780503 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,991,692 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.