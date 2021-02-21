reflect.finance Trading Down 13.7% This Week (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One reflect.finance token can now be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002631 BTC on major exchanges. reflect.finance has a market cap of $14.34 million and $206,068.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.43 or 0.00513577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00068182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00095384 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00062830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00077291 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00029027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.52 or 0.00388572 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,472,691 tokens. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance

