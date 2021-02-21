renDOGE Price Reaches $0.0572 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, renDOGE has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. renDOGE has a total market cap of $176,521.30 and approximately $130,868.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for $0.0572 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.24 or 0.00493649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00067447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00089804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00062103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00076751 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00027639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.95 or 0.00382001 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

Buying and Selling renDOGE

renDOGE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

