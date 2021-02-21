Resource Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Resource Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 1,877.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $25,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GE opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $12.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

