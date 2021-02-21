Resource Management LLC Purchases 139 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of Resource Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $224,716,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after buying an additional 557,765 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after acquiring an additional 476,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 744,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $197,842,000 after acquiring an additional 468,026 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $279.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

