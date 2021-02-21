Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Shares Up 38.1%

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF)’s stock price shot up 38.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.52 and last traded at $29.52. 282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RGEDF)

Richter Gedeon VegyÃ©szeti GyÃ¡r NyilvÃ¡nosan MukÃ¶do Rt. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals, and Wholesale and Retail. The company focuses on the development and manufacture of products in various therapeutic areas, including gynecological, cardiovascular, and central nervous system.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.