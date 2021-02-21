Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Trading Down 6.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $60.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers traded as low as $52.39 and last traded at $53.13. Approximately 2,246,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 853,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.09.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RBA. Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $27,823.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,695 shares of company stock worth $474,394 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $2,031,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,978,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

