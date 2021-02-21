Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $137.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.01. 1,676,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,557. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $134.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -139.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,781,302 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $4,950,000. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,829,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.