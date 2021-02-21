Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Down 4.8%

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2021

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). 3,152,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 16,671,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of £8.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.10.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile (LON:ROCK)

Rockfire Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources in Australia. The company holds seven exploration permits for minerals in Queensland. It holds 100% interest in Copperhead project located in the East Tasmanide Porphyry Tract; Copper Dome tenement project; and The Lighthouse tenement that comprises Plateau, Double Event, Split Rock, Cardigan Dam, and Lower Lighthouse projects located southeast from the gold mining centre of Charters Towers.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit