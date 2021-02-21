Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys 154,909 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,909 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up 1.0% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $77,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.98. 1,367,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,349. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $232.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

