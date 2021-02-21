Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,033 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $33,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG traded down $2.41 on Friday, reaching $127.12. 8,277,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,755,047. The stock has a market cap of $313.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

