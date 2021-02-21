Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $45.82 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,307 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $45,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,946,000 after acquiring an additional 612,120 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,607,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,271,000 after buying an additional 192,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,384,000 after buying an additional 156,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

NYSE LAD traded up $9.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $380.69. 200,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,870. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $392.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAD. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.75.

In other news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.