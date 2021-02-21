Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Independence Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 606,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,125. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average is $51.44. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.64 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

