Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $690,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $16.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,101.14. 1,457,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,934. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,901.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,697.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

