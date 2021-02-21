Seelaus Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on C shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of C traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.78. 20,456,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,560,211. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $78.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average is $53.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

