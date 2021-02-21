Seelaus Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 83.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth $45,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FMC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.25. 1,251,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,567. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

