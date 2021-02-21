SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $820,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTF. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,822,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,075,000 after purchasing an additional 189,936 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,979,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,797,000 after purchasing an additional 145,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,891,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 61,154 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA INTF traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 100,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,530. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91.

