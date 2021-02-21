SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $72.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $66.44. 1,157,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,671. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average of $65.61. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

